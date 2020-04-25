Kevin Pietersen Responds After Michael Vaughan Reveals Names of England Players Who Were ‘Jealous’ of KP (View Tweet)

Kevin Pietersen and Michael Vaughan (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Kevin Pietersen will certainly go down as one of the best batsmen to have played for England and his numbers speak volumes of his prowess. However, the right-handed batsman ‘s international career was marred with many controversies and his fall out with his teammates and England Cricket Board (ECB) is no secret too. Recently, former England captain Michael Vaughan claimed that several England players like Matt Prior, Graeme Swann, James Anderson and Stuart Broad were ‘jealous’ when Pietersen bagged a contract of INR 7.5 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore during 2009 IPL auction. Reacting to the news, Pietersen said that he has moved on and he doesn’t want these topics to be discussed.

Replying to the news of Vaughan's statement on Twitter, the 39-year old said that he can’t believe that that news are still hogging headlines and said that he doesn’t want to talk about those topics again. Instead, he wants people to talk about the good things in his career. Pietersen also said that the current situation of the world is critical and it demands positivity. Kevin Pietersen Should’ve Never Played for England After Text-Gate Scandal, Says Michael Vaughan.

“STAGGERING! Still getting headlines, these stories! Can I humbly request that this ISN’T spoken about AGAIN! We’ve all moved on and there’s many more wonderful things to talk about in my career! We live in a broken world right now, where positivity is needed! PLEASE,” wrote Pietersen on the micro-blogging website.

STAGGERING! Still getting headlines, these stories! Can I humbly request that this ISN’T spoken about AGAIN! We’ve all moved on and there’s many more wonderful things to talk about in my career! We live in a broken world right now, where positivity is needed! PLEASE?! 🙏🏻 https://t.co/iX4DimqsrC — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 23, 2020

Pietersen’s career came to an abrupt end in 2014 after his differences with ECB. After that, he showcased his blitzes in T20 leagues all around the world and played many scintillating knocks. He bid adieu to all forms of cricket in 2017 and since then, he has been an active commentator.