Khachandra Singh Dies: Indian Cricketer Rinku Singh’s Father Passes Away at 52 After Battle With Liver Cancer

Mumbai, February 27: Khachandra Singh, the father of Indian cricketer Rinku Singh, passed away on Friday morning following a prolonged battle with liver cancer. The news comes at a poignant time for the family, as Rinku Singh is currently in South Africa representing India in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. Khachandra Singh, who gained national attention for his humble lifestyle and dedication to his son’s career, was 52.

Khachandra Singh had been receiving treatment for liver cancer for several months. His health reportedly deteriorated over the last few weeks, leading to his hospitalization in Aligarh. Family sources confirmed that he breathed his last early Friday morning surrounded by close relatives. Rinku Singh Returns Home Due to Family Emergency, Does Not Take Part in Practice Ahead of IND vs ZIM T20 WC Clash.

Despite his son’s rise to international cricket stardom and the financial stability that followed, Khachandra was well-known for continuing his work as a LPG cylinder delivery man in Aligarh. He often stated in interviews that his work kept him grounded and connected to the community that supported his son during his lean years.

Impact on ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Campaign

The news reached Rinku Singh in South Africa, where the Indian team is currently competing in the T20 World Cup. Rinku, a vital finisher for the national squad, has been a standout performer in recent months.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team management have expressed their deepest condolences to the cricketer. While there has been no official word yet on whether Rinku will fly back to India for the final rites, the board has stated they will provide all necessary support to the player during this difficult time.

Tributes from the Cricket Community

Tributes have poured in from across the cricketing world. Teammates, former cricketers, and fans took to social media to honor Khachandra Singh’s role in Rinku’s journey from a small-town boy to an international athlete.

"Khachandra ji’s simplicity and hard work were the foundation of Rinku’s success," a former coach noted. "He was a father who never let fame change his values, and his sacrifice is a major reason why Rinku is where he is today."

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2026 08:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).