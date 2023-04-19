Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is currently underway. We are already witnessing a lot of exciting matches with many uncapped leaving their mark on the biggest stage. Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh is one of them. Rinku, with his fluent strokeplay and incredible temperament, managed to smash five consecutive sixes in the final against Gujarat Giants and helped KKR to pull off an unbelievable chase. So far, Rinku has scored 174 runs in 5 matches at an average of 58. His strike rate of 162.62 is also one of the best in the tournament. Overall, it can be said that Rinku has been one of the most important players for KKR this season so far. GT vs KKR Last Over Video Highlights: Watch Rinku Singh’s Final Over Heroics As He Smashes Yash Dayal for Five Consecutive Sixes.

Along with his exploits on the cricket field, Rinku is setting examples off the field too. According to a report in The New Indian Express, Rinku Singh is contributing around INR 50 lakh for the construction of a sports hostel in Aligarh where he grew up.

The facility is getting built on the land of the Aligarh Cricket School and Academy, which is spread over 15 acres and owned by the district association. It will help the underprivileged cricketers to continue their dream. The report further suggests that the whole construction will be completed by next month.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Rinku's childhood coach, Masooduz-Zafar Amini said, "He always wanted to build a hostel for young players, who do not have financial resources to pursue their dreams. As he is financially sound now, he has decided to make it a reality."

"The work started around three months ago with Rinku watching the progress from close quarters before heading to join his team. The hostel will have 14 rooms and each one can accommodate four trainees. A shed and a pavilion are also being constructed. Separate toilets are also being constructed. These trainees can have food at the canteen being run at the place. It will cost around `50 lakh and the whole expenditure is being borne by Rinku," added Rinku's childhood coach. 'Lord Rinku' Trends on Twitter After Rinku Singh's Final Over Heroics Help KKR Snatch Victory From Jaws of Defeat Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023.

Coming from a very humble background, Rinku understands the hardships that a cricketer has to go through while fulfilling his dream. Rinku managed to beat the odds and is currently one of the most talented cricketers in the entire country. He is a hero for Kolkata Knight Riders fans on the field. But from now on, the left-handed will be surely a hero for a lot of other youngsters off the field too.

