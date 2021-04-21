Chennai Super Kings take on Kolkata Knight Riders in match 15 of the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The encounter takes place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday (April 21). Finalists of the 2012 edition, the two sides have met contrasting starts to the season. After losing their opening clash, CSK bounced back brilliantly with two back-to-back wins. On the contrary, KKR are coming off two consecutive defeats after winning their opening game. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other KKR vs CSK match details. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

It seems like CSK have identified their best combination, which makes them a force to reckon with. While they bat deep with someone like Dwayne Bravo coming at number nine, the presence of multiple all-rounders provides MS Dhoni various options. On the other hand, KKR have to solve their middle-order woes to thrive in this tournament. Skipper Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik and Shakib Al Hasan are yet to fire with the bat, while their bowling attack is also not among the most lethal in the competition. Hence, the two-time champions need a solid game plan to beat MS Dhoni’s army. Ahead of the game, let’s look at the streaming and other information. KKR vs CSK Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

IPL 2021 Live Score

KKR vs CSK Live Telecast of IPL 2021 Match 5 on Star Sports TV Channels

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings (KKR vs CSK) match live telecast will be available on Star Sports channels. Star Sports network is the official broadcaster for IPL 2021. Fans can watch the match live on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be live telecasting the game in English. Fans can also follow the KKR vs CSK clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

KKR vs CSK Live Streaming Online of IPL 2021 Match 5 on Disney+ Hotstar

Fans in India can watch the Live streaming online of KKR vs CSK match on Disney+Hotstar. The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match on the Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO and Airtel are also providing Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

