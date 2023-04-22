A much anticipated and awaited clash is set to be hosted by the iconic Eden Gardens at Kolkata where four-time champions Chennai Super Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders. CSK have been in great momentum winning four out of six games and coming out of two back-to-back wins against RCB and SRH. MS Dhoni have made a inexperienced bowling attack of Matheesha Pathirana, Akash Singh and Tushar Deshpande deliver on big occasions and their barring has been consistent with Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad firing at the top. KKR, meanwhile, have good performances in patches. Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana have failed to give consistent performances while the opening pair has never settled with the latest of them being Jason Roy and Litton Das. They have lost 15 wickets in the powerplay and failed to get any start from the top. One of the recurrent problems they had since last season. CSK will definitely fancy a win against a side low on confidence and unsettled.

Eden Gardens in the last two games have dished out two different tracks. One of them was dry and assisted the spinners, which is KKR's strength. Such a pitch would also bring into CSK's spinners who are equally skilled. The second one was an absolute belter where runs gallored. Seeing the strength of both teams, such a pitch could suit KKR as they have more power hitters.

Kolkata Weather Report

Expected Weather at Eden Gardens During KKR vs CSK IPL 2023 Match (Accuweather.com)

No major concerns for the fans of both teams and the ones who will be visiting Eden Gardens. Despite forecasts of scattered rain in South Bengal, the precipitation chance is between 0-1% during match time on April 23. The temperature will range between 27-30 degree Celsius. Humidity will range with 59% and gradually increase to 71%, so dew is expected at the venue.

Eden Gardens Pitch Report

The pitch has lately been a belter for the batters and it's small dimensions and fast outfield just add to it. Chasing teams will be advantage with dew set to come later in the evening. But if the team batting first is aggressive enough and score 30% more then the par score of 190-195 at this venue, they will have the opportunity to dictate terms of this game.

