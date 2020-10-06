Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) square off in the match number 21 of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). This will be the sixth game of the season for Chennai and the MS Dhoni-led side have won just two out of those. On the other hand, Kolkata have played four matches and have won two. Meanwhile, let’s look at seven crucial things you need to know about the Kolkata vs Chennai encounter. KKR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 21.

KKR vs CSK Head-to-Head

Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings have faced each other 20 times in the IPL. CSK apparently leads the head-to-head record with 13 wins while KKR have won just seven games.

KKR vs CSK Key Players

Shubman Gill and Eoin Morgana are the key players from Knight Riders camp. Chances are Morgan could bat up the order to strengthen the KKR batting. In CSK camp, all eyes will be on experienced duo of Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis, especially after their unbeaten stand for the first wicket against Kings XI Punjab.

KKR vs CSK Mini-Battles

Sam Curran vs Shubman Gill, the battle of youngsters, could spice up things in the KKR vs CSK match. Pat Cummins vs Shane Watson could be the another battle within the main battle.

KKR vs CSK, IPL 2020 Match 21 Venue

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the IPL 2020 match 21 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for KKR vs CSK IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

KKR vs CSK Match Timings

The Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 match 21 will start at 07:30 pm IST while the toss will take place at 07:00 pm. As per local time, the game will begin at 06:00 pm.

KKR vs CSK Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide the live telecast of the T20 league across its channels. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website.

KKR vs CSK Likely Playing XIs

KKR Probable Playing 11: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Eoin Morgan, Rahul Tripathi, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy.

CSK Probable Playing 11: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2020 08:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).