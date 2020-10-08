Riding on Rahul Tripathi’s stellar knock and sensational death bowling, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Chennai Super Kings by ten runs, advancing to the third position in the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) team standings. Chasing a challenging total of 168 runs, Shane Watson got CSK off to a flying start. With 78 runs needing of the last ten overs and nine wickets in hand, Chennai’s victory looked inevitable. However, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy spun their web and ran through CSK’s middle order. The likes of MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Kedar Jadhav failed to find boundaries as Chennai fell short of the required total. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated: KKR Moves to Third Place on Team Standings, CSK Stays on Fifth.

Earlier in the game, KKR won the toss and elected to bat at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Though, Kolkata named the same playing XI from the last game, Rahul Tripathi replaced Sunil Narine in the opening slot, and the move paid off immediately. He scored 81 runs off 51 deliveries and set an excellent platform for late flourish. However, just like CSK, KKR also lost momentum in the latter half as Kolkata got bundled out for 167 runs which eventually proved to be enough. Birthday boy Dwayne Bravo was the pick of Chennai bowlers, taking three wickets. Meanwhile, let’s look at the stat highlights of the game. KKR vs CSK Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020.

# Kolkata Knight Riders powered to the third position in the points table after defeating Chennai Super Kings.

# MS Dhoni (104) surpasses Dinesh Karthik (103) to become player with most catches in IPL history.

# Sunil Narine dismissed Shane Watson for the eighth time in T20 cricket.

# Dwayne Bravo becomes the fourth bowler to complete 150 IPL wickets.

# Rahul Tripathi smashes his first fifty of the season.

With this KKR have advanced to the third position in the team standings and are in a comfortable place. They will next meet Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi on October 10. On the other hand, CSK need to win majority of their upcoming games to stay in the playoff race. Their next assignment will get underway against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

