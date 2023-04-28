Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on defending IPL champions, Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, at the Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium in Kolkata on April 29, 2023, Saturday. With half of the tournament-matches completed, the race for the IPL 2023 playoff qualification gets started. Gujarat’s IPL campaign is on the right path after having registered five wins out of the first seven matches. Except a few games, the Hardik Pandya-unit has performed as a unit. Their batters are in sublime form while their bowlers are serving their natural duties perfectly. On the other hand, Kolkata are struggling. The Nitish Rana-led team has managed to register just two wins out of the first eight games. The only talking point about Kolkata is the resurgence of batter, Rinku Singh. However, in the last game, England’s Jason Roy did provide some useful contributions with the bat. In addition to Rinku’s resurgence, we also saw their bowlers finally finding their rhythm and form. For Kolkata, this game is a must-win if they are to stay alive in the race for top-four finish. MS Dhoni Hits 'Bullseye' As He Runs Out Dhruv Jurel With Direct Hit During RR vs CSK IPL 2023 Match.

Kolkata Weather Report

Expected Weather at Eden Garden cricket stadium during KKR vs GT IPL 2023 match. (Source:Accuweather)

The good news is that you can catch Nitish Rana and his teammates in action in tomorrow’s game. There is no chance of rain. The weather forecast for the IPL match between KKR and GT is good with the temperature expected to be around 33-37 degrees Celsius.

Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch for the IPL game between Kolkata and Gujarat is good for batting especially in the second innings, considering the previous results that show teams batting second seems to have won most of the matches. However, during the game against Chennai, it was seen that teams scoring more than 200 also have chances to win.

