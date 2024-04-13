After 25+ matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, teams have settled in for an exciting season. Many teams are still struggling to maintain their ‘winning records’ intact while teams like Rajasthan Royals (RR) , Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have performed well and stayed at the top of the points table. IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Seek Home Comfort Against Mayank Yadav-Less Lucknow Super Giants.

Two of these ‘high-performing’ sides, KKR and LSG will face off in match number 28 of the competition, which will be an interesting affair. KKR in top form has not won a single game against LSG in IPL so far. But after a mega auction and reforms, the current KKR side is one of the favourites to land the IPL 2024 title. LSG on the other hand have a balanced team but is very dependent on star players to win games for them.

KKR's average score this season has been around 180 – due to their recent hiccup against CSK. The side is full of all-rounders who can perform on any given day. LSG also has specialists in every department and could provide strong competition to any side in the league.

KKR vs LSG IPL Head-to-Head

Kolkata and Lucknow have faced each other in 3 matches in IPL. Out of these 3 games, Kolkata have won 0 whereas Lucknow have come out victorious on 3 occasions. Ayush Badoni Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need To Know About Lucknow Super Giants’ Batting Sensation in IPL 2024.

KKR vs LSG Match Number 28 TATA IPL 2024 Key Players

KL Rahul Shreyas Iyer Quinton de Kock Mitchell Starc Nicholas Pooran Sunil Narine

KKR vs LSG Match Number 26 TATA IPL 2024 Key Battles

While both teams have very potent batting lineups, KKR batters are in top form at the moment. Sunil Narine, Philip Salt, Shreyas Iyer and Andre Russell have performed well at Eden Gardens and it would be a heavy task for LSG bowlers to restrict such an explosive batting lineup to a minimal score. Gautam Gambhir Visits Kalighat Temple in Kolkata Ahead of KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

KKR vs LSG Match Number 28 TATA IPL 2024 Venue and Match Timing

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will look to take points on Kolkata's home ground in IPL 2024 on April 14. The KKR vs LSG match will be played at the Eden Garden Stadium and it starts at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

KKR vs LSG Match Number 28 TATA IPL 2024 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

JioCinema, which possesses the digital rights of IPL 2024. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants match. Also, Star Sports has broadcasting rights to the IPL 2024 season in India. Fans can enjoy a live telecast of the KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 match on Star Sports Channels.

KKR vs LSG Match Number 28 TATA IPL 2024 Likely Playing XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt, Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (C), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c & wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan

