Kolkata, April 14: The IPL 2024 has entered a stage where now teams are getting separated in terms of blocks. The ones who are doing well and the ones who are doing not so much. In such a clash, Kolkata Knight Riders will host Lucknow Super Giants at their home in Eden Gardens at Kolkata. Both teams had a decent start to the competition and it is time to take it forward and give themselves cushion at the back end of the competition when things become chaotic. Both sides that boast of proven matchwinners will clash to secure important two point boost in the qualification race. IPL 2024: KKR vs LSG Overall Head-to-Head; When and Where To Watch Free Live Streaming Online.

KKR had a slip in their last game against CSK at the Chepauk. They got off to a good start batting first but got stuck and couldn't post a competitive total. The bowling didn't have enough to defend it either. Sunil Narine has given them consistent starts till now at the top alongside Phil Salt and youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi has provided them good support. But the middle order of Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh is yet to fire collectively. KKR is still missing the services of Nitish Rana due to injury and Ramandeep Singh is likely to continue. Lucknow Super Giants To Wear Special Green and Maroon Jersey in IPL 2024 Match Against KKR in Kolkata (See Pic).

LSG lost their last game against DC. They had a batting failure and couldn't post a competitive total on board resulting in a loss. Despite the presence of KL Rahul at the top, LSG is heavily dependent on Nicholas Pooran for quick and impactful runs at the middle. They will be happy as Ayush Badoni has got some runs under his belt, but concern will be around Devdutt Padikkal's form, who has failed to impress so far. Deepak Hooda is likely to replace him with the inclusion of Mohsin Khan back in the playing XI.

