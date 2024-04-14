The Kolkata Knight Riders were able to register their first-ever win in the Indian Premier League against the Lucknow Super Giants. Knight Riders defeated Super Giants by eight wickets in the KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 match. Phil Salt played an unbeaten innings of 89 runs from 47 balls and smashed 14 fours and three sixes during his stay at the crease to help the hosts chase down 162 runs with ease. Shreyas Iyer Kisses Coin Before Flipping It During Toss At the Start of KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral

The Lucknow Super Giants while batting first at the Eden Gardens were able to put up a score of 161/7. LSG didn't start off well as they lost Quinton de Kock early in the innings for 10 runs. The fall of de Kock was followed by Deepak Hooda for 8 runs. After de Kock and Hooda's wicket, Super Giants' skipper KL Rahul and Ayush Badoni put up a stand of 39 runs from 34 balls. However, the visitors were not able to continue the momentum when Badoni was dismissed for 29 runs. At last Nicholas Pooran added a bit of fire to the innings and played a knock of 45 runs from 32 balls. LSG finished their innings at 161/7 in 20 overs. Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Lucknow Super Giants by Eight Wickets in IPL 2024; Mitchell Starc, Phil Salt Shine As KKR Beat LSG For the First Time in IPL History

Chasing down the target, Kolkata Knight Riders also lost Sunil Narine early for 6 runs which was followed by Angkrish Raghuvanshi for 7 runs. However, Phil Salt started off the innings with a bang and added 120 runs for the third wicket along with Shreyas Iyer. Salt never really allowed the LSG bowlers to settle down in the match and smashed 14 fours and three fours during his stay at the crease. Shreyas Iyer also remained unbeaten on 38 runs from 38 balls and helped his team get over the line.

KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 Stat Highlights

#Kolkata Knight Riders registered their first win in the Indian Premier League against Lucknow Super Giants

#Kolkata Knight Riders registered the highest run rate in the Indian Premier League 2024 in powerplay which was 11.12

#Phil Salt smashed 89* runs from 47 balls which was his highest score in the Indian Premier League. This was Salt's second half-century in IPL

#KL Rahul completed 350 sixes in T20 career

#Nicholas Pooran completed 19 sixes in IPL 2024 which is the most by a batsman in the Indian Premier League 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders would be looking forward to continuing their winning momentum in the Indian Premier League 2024 and winning the title for the third time this year.

