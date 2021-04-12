Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns in match number five of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The encounter takes place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday (April 13). Both sides had contrasting results in their respective first game of this season, and it would be interesting to see how this fixture unfolds. While the defending champions lost to Virat Kohli’s RCB in a last-ball thriller, KKR defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by ten runs last night and would be high on confidence. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders of the KKR vs MI game. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Notably, this was the ninth straight season when MI lost their opening game, but KKR should be aware of Mumbai’s knack of bouncing back after an upset. The likes of Chris Lynn, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav impressed against RCB and would like to extend their good run. On the other hand, youngsters Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi shone in KKR’s victory over SRH, while veterans like Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell and Shakib Al Hasan would also like to make a mark against the five-time champions. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team. SRH vs KKR Stat Highlights IPL 2021: Nitish Rana Shines As Kolkata Knight Riders Register 10-Run Win.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket Keeper - Both teams have great wicket-keeper batsman, therefore you should go for Ishan Kishan (MI) and Dinesh Karthik (KKR) for your fantasy team.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be wise to go for four batsmen and they should be Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Rohit Sharma (MI), Nitish Rana (KKR) and Rahul Tripathi (KKR).

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - Without a second thought you should go for Shakib Al Hasan (KKR) and Hardik Pandya (MI) as all-rounders from your Dream11 team.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining three slots of bowlers should be filled by Pat Cummins (KKR), Jasprit Bumrah (MI) and Trent Boult (MI) for your Dream11 team for KKR vs MI, IPL 2021.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Ishan Kishan (MI), Dinesh Karthik (KKR), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Rohit Sharma (MI), Nitish Rana (KKR), Rahul Tripathi (KKR), Shakib Al Hasan (KKR), Hardik Pandya (MI), Pat Cummins (KKR), Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Trent Boult (MI)

In-form Jasprit Bumrah (MI) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas, Nitish Rana (KKR) can take the vice-captain slot.

