Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) open their Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) campaign against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. KKR vs MI brings another opportunity for fans to win big who play play the fantasy gaming Dream11. Meanwhile, we are back with our Dream11 tips and predictions for KKR vs MI IPL 2020 match 5. Continue reading to find out who can be your best pick as captain and vice-captain while you select your Dream11 team. Selection of captain and vice-captain is an important factor when it comes to winning in Dream11. Captain fetches you 2x points while for vice-captain you get 1.5x points and picking right captain and vice-captain while Dream11 team selection could make all the difference. KKR vs MI IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Quinton de Kock, Pat Cummins and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy XI.

KKR vs MI Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock as a captain your KKR vs MI Dream11 team is a safe bet. De Kock keeps wickets and opens the batting so there is a probability of him scoring decent points. As captain’s points double up in Dream11, few catches behind the stumps will help you surge past the competition.

KKR vs MI Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Tom Banton

You can go for a bold choice with your vice-captain selection for your KKR vs MI Dream11 team. If Banton clicks, he will make your team stand out as not many will pick him as a vice-captain. KKR vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 5.

KKR vs MI Dream11 IPL 2020 Probable Lineup

KKR Likely Playing 11: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (c,wk), Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna.

MI Likely Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary/Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

While Knight Riders play their first match of the season for Mumbai Indians this is going to be their second match. The Rohit Sharma-led side earlier lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The KKR vs MI will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

