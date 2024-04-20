Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were shocked by Rajasthan Royals (RR) at home in the last fixture after Sunil Narine and Jos Butler scored centuries for their respective sides. They will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday and will be looking to get back on the winning ways. RCB on the other hand will be looking to end a five-game losing streak. Former KKR Player David Wiese Claims Foreign Players Were Frustrated by Head Coach Chandrakant Pandit's Militant Style of Functioning in IPL 2023

Both KKR and RCB have explosive batting lineups, while bowlers of both sides have had issues in the season. KKR bowlers performed better the last time both sides played each other a M Chinnaswamy Stadium, but Eden Gardens pitch is batting-friendly have already seen 200+ scores five times this season. Let us check how weather and pitch would affect outcome of the match

Kolkata Weather and Rain Forecast

The weather in Kolkata on April 21 is expected to be clear. Being an Afternoon match, humidity would play little part in the match but fans and players can expect a massive temperature surge. Temperatures, however, will vary between 32 to 40 degrees Celsius. And no rain is expected on the match day. IPL 2024: Little Room for Error As Struggling Royal Challengers Bengaluru Face Dominant Kolkata Knight Riders.

Eden Gardens Stadium Pitch Report

As mentioned earlier, Eden Gardens will be a batsman-friendly pitch with some help for the spinners late into the game. Anything between 200 and 230 is chasable at the ground and teams would prefer to bat first in order to put up a massive total on the board rather than chasing one. The wicket for the game on Sunday is also expected to be a similar batting paradise and the bowlers will have to toil hard for success.

