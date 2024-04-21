The IPL 2024 is closely approaching its business end with teams getting a move in the points table. Nine teams have played seven games each and the tenth team is Kolkata Knight Riders who will clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their next encounter at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR suffered a shock defeat against RR in their last match at the same venue where 96 runs were chased down in the last six overs with Jos Buttler scoring a century. To remain steady in their challenge for the playoffs, the game against RCB is very crucial for them. Meanwhile, RCB are gasping for breath and a win here will release some pressure from them. Rinku Singh Informs Virat Kohli Of Breaking His Gifted Bat, Video of the Duo's Hilarious Conversation Over It Ahead of KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 Goes Viral (Watch Video).

KKR batted brilliantly in their last match against RR. Sunil Narine scored a brilliant hundred with powered them to a total of 224 on board. Although they didn't get the desired finish they would have wanted and it will keep them concerned despite the presence of Andre Russell and Rinku Singh. Their major concern will be around the bowling with Mitchell Starc showing no signs of form. Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine are having to share much of the workload along with Harshit Rana and KKR will want more support from their premium pacer in order to stay alive in the race for the playoff. Rinku Singh Meets Yash Dayal Ahead of KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match, Shares Picture on Instagram Story.

RCB on the other hand are in a desperate need to sort their bowling. It was a lackluster performance from them yet again in the last match against SRH and they ended up conceding 287. Although their batting fired with Dinesh Karthik scoring 83 and Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli having runs behind them, it was too big a mountain to climb. Will Jacks have been unfortunate so far but RCB will need him firing in this game. They are likely to go ahead with the same bowling combination but concerns will still remain whether they can deliver or not.

