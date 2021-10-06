Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) go head-to-head in the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) match 54. Both the teams are in contention for the IPL 2021 playoffs spot but it is KKR who are better placed thanks to their superior run rate. Knight Riders are possibly one win away from booking their place in IPL 2021 playoffs. Meanwhile for KKR vs RR Dream11 team prediction for wicketkeepers, batsmen, bowlers and all-rounders you can scroll down. KKR vs RR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 54.

KKR vs RR, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicketkeeper - You should pick Sanju Samson (RR) as wicket-keeper for KKR vs RR, IPL 2021 Dream11 team.

KKR vs RR, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be best to go for four batsmen and they should be David Miller (RR), Glenn Phillips (RR), Rahul Tripathi (KKR), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR).

KKR vs RR, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The all-rounders for the team should be Shakib-Al-Hasan (KKR), Sunil Narine (KKR) and Venkatesh Iyer (KKR).

KKR vs RR, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Tim Southee (KKR), Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) and Chetan Sakariya (RR) can be picked as bowlers.

KKR vs RR, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Sanju Samson (RR), David Miller (RR), Glenn Phillips (RR), Rahul Tripathi (KKR), Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR), Shakib-Al-Hasan (KKR), Sunil Narine (KKR), Venkatesh Iyer (KKR), Tim Southee (KKR), Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) and Chetan Sakariya (RR).

Shakib-Al-Hasan (KKR) can be your captain for fantasy team, while Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) can be selected as your vice-captain.

