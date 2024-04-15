KKR vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2024: The Kolkata Knight Riders will be up against the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League match number 31 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 16. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in KKR vs RR on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team prediction ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs SunRisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match 31. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

The Kolkata Knight Riders will be coming into the KKR vs RR IPL 2024 match following their crushing eight-wicket win against the Lucknow Super Giants. Knight Riders have been brilliant in the 17th edition of the cash-rich league so far and have been brilliant in all the departments. KKR would want to continue their winning momentum against the Rajasthan Royals as well and win yet another match in the tournament. KKR vs RR, Kolkata Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 Clash at Eden Gardens

Rajasthan Royals on the other hand, also returned to winning ways following their three-wicket win against the Punjab Kings. The form of Yashasvi Jaiswal may be a concern for the Royals in the Indian Premier League 2024. The management would want the left-handed batsman to return to form. Royals are currently placed at the top of the points table and would look forward to continuing their performance

KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Sanju Samson (RR), Phil Salt (KKR)

Batsmen: Sunil Narine (KKR), Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR), Jos Buttler (RR), Shreyas Iyer (KKR)

All-rounders: Andre Russell (KKR), Keshav Maharaj (RR)

Bowlers: Trent Boult (RR), Avesh Khan (RR), Harshit Rana (KKR)

KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Sanju Samson (RR), Sanju Samson (KKR)

KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Sunil Narine (KKR), Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR), Jos Buttler (RR), Shreyas Iyer (KKR), Sanju Samson (RR), Phil Salt (KKR), Andre Russell (KKR), Keshav Maharaj (RR), Trent Boult (RR), Avesh Khan (RR), Harshit Rana (KKR)

