In match number 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, sixth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) square off against fifth-placed Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium in Kolkata on May 11, 2023, Thursday. As the tournament moves towards the business end, the race for the playoffs gets intense. As things stand at the moment in the IPL, both Kolkata and Rajasthan are trying hard to find a place in the top-four as they look to enter the playoffs. Suryakumar Yadav Completes 3000 Runs in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During MI vs RCB IPL 2023 Clash.

For Kolkata Knight Riders, despite being a topsy-turvy season, their IPL 2023 season is on the track. The Nitish Rana-led unit after registering five wins and six losses is in the sixth position with 10 points after playing 11 matches. Some inconsistent performances, added with the injury to their regular captain Shreyas Iyer have landed them in this position. Irrespective of his injury, the team is doing fairly average. The two-time IPL winners are currently won two consecutive matches in a row with the latest triumph coming Punjab Kings (PBKS) when they beat the Shikhar Dhawan-led side to record their fifth win of the tournament. During that match, Kolkata bowlers, especially spinner Varun Chakravarthy (3-fer) and Harshit Rana (2-fer) bagged crucial wickets to restrict Punjab to a competitive total of 179. Chasing 180, Jason Roy (38), Nitish Rana (51) and Andre Russell (42) made some useful contributions with the bat to take their side home. Kolkata in their next match would like to bag two crucial points and climb up the stairs in the race for the playoffs.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, after having a great start to their IPL 2023 campaign slumped to a series of losses. The 2022 IPL finalists in their last game saw another defeat. The match between Rajasthan and Gujarat saw the latter side’s spinners, Rashid Khan (3-fer) and Noor Ahmad (2-fer) along with efforts of others completely annihilated the batting line-up of Rajasthan to bundle them out for only 118. When it came down to chasing 119, Gujarat’s in-form batters, Wriddhiman Saha (41), Shubman Gill (36) and Hardik Pandya (39) took the onus on themselves to see off the chase as they registered their eighth win of the tournament to nearly certify their place in the battle for the playoffs. Rajasthan in their next will aim to make a comeback with a win as they look to become the first team to qualify for the playoffs for the second-time in a row. 'Dinesh Karthik Was Feeling Unwell and Vomited', Says Royal Challengers Bangalore Head Coach Sanjay Bangar After MI vs RCB IPL 2023 Match.

KKR vs RR Head-to-Head Record in IPL

27 matches have been played between Kolkata and Rajasthan with Rajasthan winning 12 times while Kolkata have won 14 eight times and the remaining one time ended in no-result.

KKR vs RR Match Number 56 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Jos Buttler (RR)

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)

Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)

Rinku Singh (KKR)

Jason Roy (KKR)

Sunil Narine (KKR)

KKR vs RR Match Number 56 TATA IPL Mini Battles

Jason Roy vs Ravichandran Ashwin and Jos Buttler vs Varun Chakravarthy are two key mini battles to watch out for. IPL 2023: Naveen-ul-Haq Trolled by Cricket Fans For His 'New Dig' at Virat Kohli With Sweet Mangoes IG Story!.

KKR vs RR Match Number 56 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The KKR vs RR IPL 2023 Match Number will be played at the Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium, in Kolkata, on May 11 (Thursday). The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

KKR vs RR Match Number 56 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the KKR vs RR Match Number 56 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the KKR vs RR Match Number 56 in India.

KKR vs RR Match Number 56 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

