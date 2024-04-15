Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be locking horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. It will be an away game for the Royals. RR will be coming in after winning a close battle against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last match. The bowling lineup of the Royals yet again kept the opposition under pressure and only let them score a total of 147 runs. The total looked easy to chase as we have seen a lot of high-scoring matches so far in this season of the IPL. MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Stat Highlights: Chennai Super Kings Beat Mumbai Indians By 20 Runs.

RR had a decent start with the opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tanush Kotian scoring a few runs to build up a decent base for the Royals. But the problem started when PBKS started taking wickets one after the other and the middle-order of RR was failing hard. Shimron Hetmyer hit a couple of sixes in the final over which sailed RR to the victory. Royals now have five wins in six matches and are at the top of the points table. KKR IPL 2024 Playoff Chances: Kolkata Knight Riders Current Position on Points Table With Net Run Rate, Matches Won and Upcoming Games.

KKR will be there at their home ground for the clash against RR. Knight Riders won their previous game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). KKR won the match with an ease with eight wickets in hand. Phil Salt scored a blistering 89 runs in 47 balls and was also not out till the end. Captain Shreyas Iyer scored a crucial 38 runs. Mitchell Starc took three wickets for just 28 runs and was the top bowler for KKR.

KKR vs RR Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Both teams have been against each other a total of 28 times in which KKR has won 14 matches. Meanwhile, RR has won 13 matches. One of the matches between these franchises has ended up in a no-result contest.

KKR vs RR Match Number 31 TATA IPL 2024 Key Players

Phil Salt Sanju Samson Andre Russell Riyan Parag Mitchell Starc Trent Boult

KKR vs RR Match Number 31 TATA IPL 2024 Key Battles

The fans would be very willing to witness the key battle between the pacers Mitchell Starc and Trent Boult and also how the KKR's batting lineup plays out against RR's bowling lineup.

KKR vs RR Match Number 31 TATA IPL 2024 Venue and Match Timing

The KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Match Number 31 will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. The match will start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

KKR vs RR Match Number 31 TATA IPL 2024 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2024 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels to catch the live telecast of the KKR vs RR match 31 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, has the TATA IPL 2024 online streaming rights in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the KKR vs RR IPL 2024 match 31 free live streaming in India.

KKR vs RR Match Number 31 TATA IPL 2024 Likely Playing XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Phil Salt (Wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C)(Wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravi Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal

