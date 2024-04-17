A high-scoring thriller at the Eden Gardens saw Rajasthan Royals defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets. KKR batted first in the game putting up a gigantic 223 on the board. Sunil Narine scored a fantastic century powering KKR to the total. Chasing it, RR lost some wickets in the middle and Jos Buttler was struggling to get a move on but he stayed till the end and finally found his mojo back dragging the game totally in favour of RR and guiding them past the winning lines. List of Centuries in IPL 2024: Batsmen With Hundreds in Indian Premier League Season 17.

RR won the toss and opted to field first. KKR started slow with Phil Salt struggling to get going, But once Angkrish Raghuvanshi came to the crease he picked up pace along with Sunil Narine. It was Narine who went behind the spinners and plundered them for runs completing his maiden half-century. Narine didn't get much support from the other end as Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell departed cheaply. A few hits from Rinku Singh saw them go beyond the mark of 220.

Chasing it, RR started strong with Yashasvi Jaiswal taking on the bowlers. After he was dismissed Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson kept taking on the bowlers. But KKR returned strong by dismissing them and piled up pressure on Jos Buttler with the spinners. As the game was entering the end overs, Rovman Powell provided some boost by taking on Narine but also lost his wicket. As it looked RR would stay behind in the game, Buttler took off and plundered runs off he likes of Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana to take RR over the winning line.

KKR vs RR Stat Highlights

# Joint highest total chased in the history of IPL (224 by RR)

# Most runs added after the fall of 6th wicket in a successful IPL run-chase (103 by RR)

# Jos Buttler now has most T20 hundreds in a winning cause (8*)

# Sixth time two individual hundreds were scored in an IPL match

# Sunil Narine is the fifth cricketer to score a hundred a pick a wicket in one game in IPL

# Jos Buttler now has two hundreds against KKR in IPL

# Jos Buttler is now second in the list of most centuries scored in IPL (7)

# Jos Buttler now has three hundreds in run chases, most in IPL

# KKR scored their fourth highest total batting first (223)

# Yuzvendra Chahal has the most expensive figures by a RR spinner (1/54)

# Sunil Narine scored his maiden hundred in IPL and T20 cricket

# Sunil Narine is the third centurion in the history of KKR. Avesh Khan Takes Funny Jibe At Sanju Samson By Celebrating With Ball in Gloves As He Takes Brilliant Catch To Dismiss Phil Salt During KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Match.

In a game where KKR were in control till the 14th over of the chase, ultimately saw a memorable knock from Jos Buttler and him turning the game of it's head in favour of RR. For RR, they look a formidable side with everything going well for them and multiple matchwinners. For KKR, Mitchell Starc and overall death bowling remain a concern.

