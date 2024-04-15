Match 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). KKR will be there at their home ground for the clash against RR. Knight Riders won their previous game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). KKR won the match with ease with eight wickets in hand. Phil Salt scored a blistering 89 runs in 47 balls and was also not out till the end. Captain Shreyas Iyer scored a crucial 38 runs. Mitchell Starc took three wickets for just 28 runs and was the top bowler for KKR. KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 17 Match 31 in Kolkata.

RR will be coming in after winning a close battle against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last match. The bowling lineup of the Royals yet again kept the opposition under pressure and only let them score a total of 147 runs. The total looked easy to chase as we have seen a lot of high-scoring matches so far in this season of the IPL. RR started well while chasing but the problem started when PBKS started taking wickets one after the other and the middle-order of RR was failing hard. Shimron Hetmyer hit a couple of sixes in the final over which sailed RR to the victory. IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Brace for Sunil Narine Spin Treat As Kolkata Knight Riders Eye Top Spot.

Kolkata Weather Report

Expected Weather in Kolkata at the Time of KKR vs RR Match-31 (Source; Accuweather)

As per the weather report, the weather can be seen as a bit cloudy and will become mostly clear during the KKR vs RR IPL 2024 match. But because of no presence of any rainfall fans will be able to enjoy the match. The temperature will vary between 29-32 degrees Celcius.

Eden Gardens Pitch Report

The pitch on this ground is always considered batsman-friendly. Batsmen enjoy scoring runs on this pitch. Spinners can also gain a lot of advantage while bowling. We can expect this match between KKR and RR to be a high-scoring one. The average first innings total is considered to be around 160 or more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2024 01:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).