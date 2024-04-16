The Kolkata Knight Riders will be up against the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League 2024 match number 31. Both the teams are currently placed in the top two spots of the IPL 2024 points table and are currently in the red hot form. The last few editions of the cash-rich league have not been very appealing for both sides and they would look forward to winning the match and acquiring the top spot in the points table. KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 17 Match 31 in Kolkata

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated the Lucknow Super Giants in their last match in a one-sided affair. KKR have been doing great in all the departments and players such as Sunil Narine, Phil Salt, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Mitchell Starc have been in top-notch form for their team. The Knight Riders would look forward to continuing their winning momentum and make some gains in the standings. KKR vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

On the other hand, everything seems to be going right for the Rajasthan Royals. The bowlers have been top-notch with their execution whereas the batsmen such as Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer have stood up to the occasion and are delivering well. The form of Yashasvi Jaiswal might be a concern for the Rajasthan Royals and they would like the left handed opener to return back to form soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2024 06:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).