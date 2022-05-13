Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 61 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The KKR vs SRH clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on May 14, 2022 (Friday) at 07:30 pm. Meanwhile, fans searching for RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction for the IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in KKR vs SRH IPL 2022 Match 61.

Kolkata Knight Riders have very bleak chances of making it to the next round as the team has just two more games left to be played and have racked up only 10 points from 12 matches they played so far. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad have also accumulated only 10 points but the only advantage they have over KKR is the number of matches yet to be played. Sunrisers Hyderabad have three matches remaining and can still add 6 points along with good net run rate to find their place in play-offs. However, SRH have been struggling in their bowling department due to injuries to their main bowlers; Washington Sundar and T. Natarajan along with some loss of form in Umran Malik's bowling, hence the side will need to fix all the troubles to get back into the race.

KKR vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Nicholas Pooran (SRH) can be taken as our wicket-keeper

KKR vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Venkatesh Iyer (KKR), Shreyas Iyer (KKR), Rahul Tripathi (SRH), Nitish Rana (KKR) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

KKR vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Sunil Narine (KKR), Andre Russell (KKR), Aiden Markram (SRH) could be our all-rounders

KKR vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Umran Malik (SRH), Tim Southee (KKR), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) could form the bowling attack

KKR vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction: Nicholas Pooran (SRH),Venkatesh Iyer (KKR), Shreyas Iyer (KKR), Rahul Tripathi (SRH), Nitish Rana (KKR), Sunil Narine (KKR), Andre Russell (KKR), Aiden Markram (SRH), Umran Malik (SRH), Tim Southee (KKR), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH).

Nicholas Pooran (SRH) could be named as the captain of your KKR vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Andre Russell (KKR) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

