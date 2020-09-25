Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 8 of Indian Premier League 2020. KKR vs SRH clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 26, 2020 (Saturday). This game brings a huge opportunity for fans to win big who play the fantasy game on Dream11. Meanwhile, here are some of the tips for KKR vs SRH IPL 2020 match 8. Here you can find details regarding as to who you can pick as the captain and vice-captain for your team. Selection of captain and vice-captain is an important factor when it comes to winning in Dream11. Captain fetches you 2x points while for vice-captain you get 1.5x points and picking right captain and vice-captain while Dream11 team selection could make all the difference. KKR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 8.

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Andre Russell

As the captain of your team will gain double points in Dream11, we will try to pick a player who has a good chance of scoring big points. Selecting all-rounders for your team is a good option as they can offer points for batting as well as bowling. As both teams have some good all-rounders in their team, we will pick Andre Russell as the captain for this game. The West Indian impressed with the ball in the game against MI, but wasn’t able to bat long. But will once again have the chance to show his power against SRH.

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Johnny Bairstow

While captain fetches you double points, vice-captain gives you 1.5x points for your team. The England batsman comes into this game in great form and is expected to carry his form in this game as well. Johnny Bairstow scored 63 runs in the opening game against RCB and will look to replicate that feat in this game as well.

KKR vs SRH Dream11 IPL 2020 Probable Line-Up

KKR Likely Playing XI: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (C & WK), Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi.

SRH Likely Playing XI: David Warner (C), Johnny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Thangarasu Natarajan.

The match will begin at 07:30 pm at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 26, 2020 (Saturday). Both teams are at the bottom of the points table with SRH in 7th and KKR in 8th and will be looking to move from that position.

