Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns in a highly-anticipated contest in IPL 2024 at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 22. It is a battle between two of the most expensive players in IPL history--Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc and it promises to be thrilling. After failing to qualify for the playoffs in the past two editions, the Knight Riders will look to make an impact in this edition of the tournament with Gautam Gambhir returning to the franchise, this time as a mentor. The two-time IPL-winning captain for the Knight Riders will hope to inspire his side to a winning start in IPL 2024. The home side will also witness the return of Shreyas Iyer, the captain, who missed the last edition due to an injury. IPL 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of KKR vs SRH T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to have a positive start under a new captain: Pat Cummins. The Australian had a golden touch in 2023 and won every ICC title on offer last year, including the ICC Cricketer of the Year award. Given his achievements in 2023, Cummins was always going to fetch big bucks at the auction, and he was subsequently named captain of the 2016 champions. Sunrisers will aim to find a winning combination and start their season on a high.Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024: Team Profile, Squad, Schedule of KKR in Indian Premier League T20 Season 17.

KKR Full Squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Jason Roy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Ramandeep Singh, Angrish Raghuvanshi, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gus Atkinson, Sakib Hussain

SRH Full Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (c), Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed , Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.