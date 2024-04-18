Right-handed Indian batsman KL Rahul is often termed as the new 'Mr Dependable' of the Indian cricket team. It has been almost eight years since Rahul has been playing international cricket. During this period he has played many match-winning knocks whereas he was also dropped from the team after a dip in form. He faced painful injuries due to which he had to be away from international cricket for a long. However, the right-handed Karnataka batsman never gave up and came back strong. Happy Birthday KL Rahul! BCCI Extends Heartfelt Birthday Wishes to the Cricketer

India's first match of the ODI World Cup 2023 against Australia was always a treat to watch for all the Indian fans. The Indian team lost both the Indian openers in the first two overs and they needed a strong partnership to take away the match. KL Rahul turned out to be the saviour of the Indian team and played an unbeaten innings of 97 runs from from 115 balls. As the cricketer turns 32 on April 18, a look at some of his top innings in international cricket: KL Rahul Completes 1000 Runs at Home in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024

# 199 against England in Chennai during the fifth Test in 2016

# 149 against England at The Oval during the fifth Test in 2018

#123 against South Africa in Centurion during the first Test in 2021

#97* against Australia in Chennai during ODI World Cup 2023

#111* against Pakistan in Colombo during Asia Cup 2023

KL Rahul is one of the most elegant and technique-friendly batsmen that Indian cricket has ever seen. Rahul knows how to attack whenever it is needed and is trying his hands on wicketkeeping.

