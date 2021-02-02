Dashing Indian batsman KL Rahul has completed his rehab and is looking forward to the four-match Test series against England. "Glad to have completed my rehab strong. No better feeling than being back fit and healthy. Always fun to get back with the boys, and an honour to represent India. Looking forward to the home series," tweeted Rahul alongside sharing one of his pictures. The 28-year-old batsman injured his wrist while batting in nets in December 2020 and was subsequently ruled out of the last two Test matches against Australia. Rahul then returned to India and went to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to rehabilitate his injury. Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri Address Team India Ahead of 1st Test Against England in Chennai.

Nevertheless, the star batsman looks in good shape now and is raring to get back in action. Rahul did well when the Three Lions visited India last in the 2016-17 season. The Karnataka opener scored 233 runs in 4 innings as the home team won the five-match series 4-0. Although Rahul, who played his last Test in August 2019, is expected to warm the benches in the first few games, he might get a chance later in the series. Well, the right-handed batsman looks in a positive frame of mind and would like to make a mark if any opportunity comes his away. India Likely Playing XI for 1st Test vs England: Probable Indian Cricket Team Line-up for Series Opener in Chennai.

The first of the four-Test matches get underway on February 5 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The series holds great significance as India can consolidate their position at the top of WTC team standings, confirming a place in the finals later this year at Lord's. On the other hand, Joe Root's men need nothing less than a 3-0 triumph to stay in the race for finals. Notably, India haven't lost a home Test series in 2012.

