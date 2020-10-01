Kings XI Punjab will want to get back to winning ways as they take on Mumbai Indians in their upcoming fixture of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The clash will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 1 (Thursday). Ahead of the crucial encounter, KXIP shared a video from KXIP’s gym session where skipper KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami and other KXIP players can be seen indulged in different training drills. While the captain was doing pull-ups, Mayank Agarwal was working on his core strength. Well, all the players are certainly looking in great shape and must be raring to make a mark against the four-time champions. KXIP vs MI IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Ishan Kishan, Mayank Agarwal and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

KL Rahul’s and Co have performed exceptionally well in the initial half of the tournament, but few mistakes cost him two of their three matches. Nevertheless, many more games are still left in IPL 2020 and Punjab must rectify their mistakes. Openers Rahul and Agarwal, who are the only batsmen to score centuries in IPL 2020, have been the standout performers with the bat while Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell have handled the bowling department well. Meanwhile, let’s look at how KXIP players are gearing up for the clash against MI. KXIP vs MI Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 13.

View Post:

Meanwhile, KXIP were gutted with their recent loss against Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah. After piling up a mountain of 223/2, Punjab were all set to cross the line, but Rahul Tewatia unleashed mayhem in the end overs and snatched victory for Rajasthan from the jaws of defeat. Hence, they must be determined to redeem themselves but getting the better of the Rohit Sharma-led team will not be a cakewalk.

