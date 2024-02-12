India is currently playing the five-match Test series against England. After the first two Test matches at Hyderabad and Vizag, the series is levelled one all and both teams are looking to take the lead when they face each other in the next Test match at Rajkot. India has suffered in the first two Test with injury issues as KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja got ruled out of the second Test with injuries. Although India won the second Test, they will want both the star cricketers to be back in the squad for the third Test match. Although a recent report has suggested that KL Rahul is all set to miss the third Test match too. Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Other Team India Cricketers Arrive in Rajkot Ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

The senior selection committee, while naming the Karnataka batsman for the last three Test matches, had added a rider. On Saturday, while announcing the team, the BCCI statement had said that “the participation of Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul is subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI medical team”. The Indian Express understands that while Rahul wasn’t found to be fully fit yet, Jadeja was given the green signal to take the field for the crucial third Test in the series which is tied 1-1. The medical team, it is learnt, has told the selectors that they would observe Rahul for one more week to take a call on his availability. BCCI Unhappy With Players in 'IPL Mode' From January, Set to Issue Notice For Cricketers to Participate in Ranji Trophy: Report.

According to Indian Express, Replacing Rahul in the Test squad will be another Karnataka batsman Devdutt Padikkal. In his latest Ranji Trophy match, Paddikal had scored 151 with the chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar watching the Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu game from the stands. The left-hander has been in sparkling form this season. Shreyas Iyer, who played in the first two Test matches was ruled out of the entire series with injury issues.

