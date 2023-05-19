In match number 68 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign, Kolkata Knight Riders face off against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Before the match between Kolkata and Lucknow gets underway, let us look at how the two teams stand right now after playing more than 10 games. On one hand, Lucknow Super Giants are high flying and need just one big win to seal their place in the playoffs. Sitting in the third position with 15 points in hand after recording seven wins and five defeats, Lucknow are currently in a winning run and they would like to continue their streak in the upcoming game as well. IPL 2023: 'Been a Beautiful Transition for Us Coming Together for RCB,' Says Virat Kohli on Batting With Faf du Plessis.

Having beaten five-time IPL winners, Mumbai Indians, in their previous encounter, Lucknow are looking formidable and confident enough to defeat Kolkata in their next game. In the game against Mumbai, the batters as well as the bowlers did well to stop Mumbai from achieving the target. And, come the match against Kolkata, Lucknow will hope to do a repeat performance.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, find themselves struggling to enter the playoffs despite a win in their previous game. Despite beating CSK at their home ground, Kolkata face an uphill task as they gear up to face Lucknow in their next game. For Kolkata, they have found pillars in Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, who have been impressive with the bat and in the game against Lucknow, they hope to continue their runs-scoring.

Regardless of having Rinku and Rana, batting at times have let them down as seen in the past few games wherein the batsmen crumbled under pressure. Meanwhile, their bowling has also not been up to the mark. If Kolkata are to reach the playoffs, they must fire collectively as a unit.

Ahead of the all-important clash between Kolkata and Lucknow, cricket fans and pundits from all across the world started making their own predictions on who will be the winner for the IPL 2023 match between KKR and LSG, with search engine Giant, Google, also making its opinion. And, according to Google’s prediction, the ultimate winner for the IPL 2023 game between Kolkata and Lucknow is Lucknow. 'Someone in Change Room Said You're Going to Get Hundred Today' Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis Engage in Candid Chat After SRH vs RCB IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Google Win Probability for the IPL 2023 game between KKR and LSG. (Source: Google)

As per Google’s Win Percentage, the Lucknow Super Giants side are the favourites with 53% winning chance and it is also justified, given their form and performance they have put in earlier this season. The prediction further states that Kolkata have got 47% chance of winning the match, stating that the upcoming match might be a close affair. It is a close prediction and considering the depth of both teams, we can expect the contest to be a close encounter. However, there is also possibility that Kolkata may also pull off a win against Lucknow, provided if they put up their best performance.

