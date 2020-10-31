Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 54. The game will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on November 1, 2020. KKR is led by Eoin Morgan while RR plays under the captaincy of Steve Smith. RR is at the 5th position, while KKR is in at the 6th spot in IPL 2020 point table, while both sides have bagged 12 points so far. The upcoming game between Kolkata and Rajasthan is a must-win game for both teams to keep their chances alive for playoff qualification. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for KKR vs RR IPL 2020 bet odds, predictions and favourites amongst Kolkata and Rajasthan. KKR vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 54.

KKR lost an important game to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last match where they failed to defend the target of 173 runs. On the other hand, RR registered a thumping victory over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by chasing down the target of 186 runs in 17.3 overs to keep their playoff qualification chances alive. Victory for KKR or RR in the upcoming game will not guarantee them the playoff berth as a lot will depend upon the results of Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad in their coming matches. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for KKR vs RR IPL 2020 at Dubai International Stadium.

KKR vs RR Betting Tips and Betting Odds

In spite of KKR's defeat bookmakers have gone with them as favourites in the upcoming match no 54 of IPL 2020. Bet365 has placed bet odds 1.80 for KKR while for RR it is 2.00.

Speaking about head to head record KKR leads RR by 11-10. Also in their previous meeting, Kolkata defeated Rajasthan by 37 runs after posting a target of 175 runs. It's gonna be very hard to predict winners amongst the two, however, Eoin Morgan and his men are expected to bounce back and win, however, it's gonna be very tough.

(Disclaimer: Betting is illegal in India. LatestLY does not promote betting).

