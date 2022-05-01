Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will look to get back to winning ways when they face each other in match 47 of IPL 2022. The KKR vs RR clash in IPL 2022 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 02, 2022 (Monday) at 07:30 PM IST. So ahead of the clash, we take a look at the KKR vs RR betting odds and win probability. KKR vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022.

Both the teams are at the opposite ends of the points table but are heading into this game on the back of a defeat. Rajasthan Royals were beaten by Mumbai Indians in their previous fixture and will be hoping to get back to winning ways. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders have lost five consecutive games and will aim for a win to keep playoff hopes alive.

KKR vs RR Betting Odds and Tips

According to the bookmakers, Rajasthan Royals are the favourites to win the match. Bet365 have put the odds in favour of RR to come away with maximum points from the encounter. RR have the odds of 1.72 in their favour while KKR are a 2.10 underdog.

KKR vs RR Win Predictions

KKR vs RR (Google)

According to Google Predictions, Rajasthan Royals are tipped to come away with a win from the encounter. RR have a 55% chance of winning the encounter compared to KKR's 45%. Both teams are aiming for a win.

