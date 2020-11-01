Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals take each other on in match 54 of Indian Premier League 2020 in what will be their final league game of the competition. The clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on November 1, 2020 (Sunday). Both teams are looking to book a place in the playoffs of the competition. Meanwhile, RR skipper Steve Smith has won the toss and opted to bowl first. Andre Russell is back for KKR after recovering from injury. How to Watch KKR vs RR IPL 2020 Live Streaming Online in India?

Kolkata Knight Riders come into this game on the back of two losses but know they need to win if they want to keep their playoff qualification hoes alive. Same goes for Rajasthan Royals, who defeated high-flying Kings XI Punjab in their last game and would be hoping to replicate the feat. Net run-rate will be crucial for both the teams and they will be looking to improve on that. Ben Stokes, Varun Chakravarthy and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy XI.

KKR vs RR Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi.

The two teams met each other earlier this season in Dubai as well but the pitch is very different compared to what it was then. KKR recorded a big victory in that game but considering their recent forms, it will be a difficult task for Kolkata. The dew factor will also play a crucial role in the later periods of the match.

Both teams have 12 points on the board and a win could give either side an opportunity to make it into the final four. But with their net run rate in negative, the sides need a big win. KKR hold a slight advantage in the head-to-head record with 11 wins compared to RR’s 10 wins.

