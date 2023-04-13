In the match 19 of the Indian Premier League, Sunrisers Hyderabad visit Kolkata to play in the iconic Eden Gardens against Kolkata Knight Riders. Some good recruitment this season has helped the Sunrisers Hyderabad put together a strong squad. They had a poor season last time and they have made some significant changes to their squad this time around. Yet they failed to make a strong start to the tournament, winning only one out of their first three matches. Kolkata Knight Riders, one the other hand, have sacrificed consistency and added several match winners to their squad. Two of them firing in the last two games have already secured them two back-to-back victories. Cricket pundits have made their predictions regarding the game and have given their views on who will win KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 match? Staying the KKR vs SRH win prediction, Google, search engine giant, has its win probability in place and it has already predicted the winner of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match. Sanju Samson Fined Rs 12 Lakhs For Maintaining Slow Over Rate During CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Match.

So, what has Google predicted for the high voltage KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 match. In an interesting prediction, as per Google Win Probability, Kolkata Knight Riders are favourites to win the clash. Google's Win Probability has given Kolkata Knight Riders 52% chance to win the much-anticipated cricket match. Apparently, as per Google’s prediction Sunrisers Hyderabad has 48% chance of winning the game.

KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 Win Probability (Google)

Another tight prediction. Considering how the last few results have turned out, it is not at all surprising. The prediction is this narrow because although Hyderabad team is higher in terms of quality having players like Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markaram and Adil Rashid, Kolkata has a better recent form and looked a more gelled unit under their new coach Chandrakant Pandit in their first few games. Also in the last game in Eden Garden, the surface had a hint of assist for the spin bowlers and Kolkata has three quality spinners up their ranks. These are the small factors that has given KKR the slight edge. But a few mistakes during the game can make it even or tilt it in SRH's favour. IPL 2023: JioCinema Viewership Peaked 2.2 Crore Views During CSK vs RR Last Over When MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja Were Batting.

Since 2020, the Knights have dominated the tie, winning 5 times out of last six outings including one win in Super Over. That being said, keeping aside the recent matches in this rivalry, Kolkata have mostly the upper hand against Sunrisers over the years. Total 23 matches played between the two sides. KKR won 15 matches while SRH won 8.

