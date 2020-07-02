The doubts over India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2011 fails to die and after Upul Tharanga it is their former wicket-keeper Kumar Sangakkara who has been summoned for the investigation. it was former Sri Lanka minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage had recently claimed the 2011 World Cup final was fixed and the Sri Lankan players deliberately lost the trophy to the Indians. Aluthgamage further claimed that the players had sold the cup to the Indias. Thus the Sri Lankan government launched a probe for the same. 2011 Cricket World Cup Final Was Fixed, Alleges Sri Lankan Minister; Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara Rubbishes the Claim.

A special unit of the police is already in place and is doing the investigation and as per reports Kumar Sangakkara will appear before the police. The report further said that the former Sri Lankan captain will appear before the police on Thursday. He led the side the Sri Lankan side which lost the tournament by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India had chased down the target of 275 runs with quite an ease.

Former Sports Minister Aluthgamage had tweeted about his suspicion to which Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardena had slammed him and asked for proofs. Sangakkara had further suggested him to seek help from the ICC if he was suspicious about the case of match-fixing. Whereas, Mahela Jayawardena had tweeted, "Is the elections around the corner Looks like the circus has started. names and evidence?"

Former Sri Lanka chief selector and captain Aravinda de Silva was also probed for the same on Tuesday and as per reports, he had been interrogated for about six hours.

