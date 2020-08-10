Just like Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and Delhi Capitals (DC), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are yet to win an Indian Premier League (IPL) title. The Mohali-based franchise will be looking for their maiden title at the upcoming IPL 2020. Wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul will lead the side for the first time and the management will be hoping that it brings the change of luck as well. IPL 2020: Check out Full List of Coaches & Support Staff of all Eight Teams for Upcoming Edition of Indian Premier League.

The IPL 2020 is scheduled to begin from September 19 and will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The final of the league will be played on November 10. The IPL 2020 was initially postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. And with the cancellation of ICC T20 World Cup 2020, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to hold the league in the available window.

KXIP boats of players like Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mohammad Shami and captain Rahul. At the IPL 2020, KXIP added Glenn Maxwell, who has previously represented the franchise, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prabhsimran Singh, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Tajinder Dhillon and Ishan Porel. IPL 2020 Captains List: From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli, Check Out Skippers of All 8 Teams in Indian Premier League 13.

KXIP Domestic Players for IPL 2020: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Prabhsimran Singh.

KXIP Overseas Players for IPL 2020: Chris Gayle, Sheldon Cottrell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hardus Viljoen, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Nicholas Pooran.

Last Season Recap: Kings XI Punjab failed to make it to the playoffs last season and finished on sixth spot on the points table after the league stage. Out of 14 matches, KXIP won six matches.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2020 12:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).