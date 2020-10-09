Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) match no 24. The game will be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on October 10, 2020. KXIP is led by KL Rahul, while KKR plays under the captaincy of Nicholas Pooran. Kings XI Punjab lost their previous game to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), while KKR defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last match of IPL Season 13. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for KXIP vs KKR IPL 2020 Dream11 team selection recommended players as captain and vice-captain. KXIP vs KKR Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 24.

KXIP batting line-up completely collapsed while chasing the target of 202 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their previous game. Except for Nicholas Pooran, all Punjab batsmen failed to score as KXIP got dismissed at 132 runs in 16.5 overs thereby losing the game by 69 runs. This was KXIP fifth defeat in IPL Season 13 as they lie at the bottom of the point table. KKR on the other hand defeated CSK by 10 runs as they defended the target of 167 runs. KXIP vs KKR IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Nicholas Pooran, Rahul Tripathi and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

KXIP vs KKR Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: KL Rahul

Kings XI Punjab might be struggling for a win, but their skipper is indeed in good touch. KL Rahul has made 313 runs from 6 games so far in IPL 2020 with a strike rate of 136.68 and the highest score of 132 not out. Till now Rahul has made two half-centuries and a century. KL Rahul also does a good job behind the wicket and he can indeed be picked at the wicket-keeper for KXIP vs KKR IPL 2020 Dream11 team.

KXIP vs KKR Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Nicholas Pooran

KXIP batsmen Nicholas Pooran is a great fielder and also a good striker. Pooran is in good form as he made 77 runs from 37 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous game of IPL 2020. Nicholas Pooran can be an ideal choice as vice-captain for KXIP vs KKR Dream11 team.

KXIP vs KKR Probable Playing XI

KXIP Playing XI: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Simran Singh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell

KKR Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy

KXIP is at the bottom position in the point table with just two points, they will indeed look forward to winning the game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and create a turnaround for themselves in IPL 2020. The upcoming KXIP vs KKR, IPL 2020 match will indeed be an interesting contest to watch out for.

