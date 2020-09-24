In the sixth match of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. With contrasting results in their previous matches, KXIP and RCB face-off. Meanwhile, continue reading to find out the key players you can have in your Dream11 team for tonight’s KXIP vs RCB IPL 2020 match. Dream11 fantasy gaming platform is quite popular among cricket fans who select their teams in order to win some cash. Team selection with best picks is always a winning formula in Dream11. So, find out our tips and suggestions to pick best players for your Dream11 team for KXIP vs RCB IPL 2020 match. KXIP vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 6.

KXIP vs RCB Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Virat Kohli

The Royal Challengers Bangalore captain is a must-have pick in your Dream11 team. Expect Virat Kohli to be part of majority of Dream11 teams. You cannot ignore him while selecting Dream11 team for KXIP vs RCB.

KXIP vs RCB Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal almost singlehandedly won the match for Kings XI Punjab but luck was not their side. The right-hander looks in good form and another big knock cannot be ruled out from his bat. He can be one of the best picks in your Dream11 team. KXIP vs RCB Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 6.

KXIP vs RCB Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Devdutt Padikkal

The youngster made a fine start to his IPL career. Against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), he scored a fine half-century. You can pick him in your Dream11 team on the basis of his form. Also, he opens the innings so he can spend time in the middle for long.

KXIP vs RCB Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: KL Rahul

Wicket-keeper batsman and Kings XI Punjab is a safe pick in your Dream11 team. Rahul missed out on big score in the game against Delhi Capitals but expect him to bounce back with a big innings. Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for KXIP vs RCB IPL 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

KXIP vs RCB Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Mohammed Shami

The fast-bowler picked three wickets in his first match of the season. He is good with the new ball and equally effective old one as well. So, Shami can be amongst wicket-takers once again.

So, these five players are our choices of must have picks in your Dream11 fantasy playing XI. The KXIP vs RCB match takes place in Dubai and will begin at 7:30 pm IST. This will be second match of the season for both the teams.

