The 22nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will see Sunrisers Hyderabad battle it out with Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 8 (Thursday). Both teams haven’t made a desirable start to their respective campaigns and will be determined to get back onto the winning track. With two wins from five games, Hyderabad are placed at the seventh position in the team standings and will be determined to get another victory under their belt. The situation is even worse for KXIP who have lost four of their five games and need to make an emphatic comeback to stay in the playoff race. SRH vs KXIP Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

Meanwhile, continue reading to find out the key players you can have in your Dream11 team for SRH vs KXIP IPL 2020 match. Dream11 fantasy gaming platform is quite popular among cricket fans who select their teams to win some cash. Team selection with best picks is always a winning formula in Dream11. So, find out our tips and suggestions to pick the best players for your Dream11 team for SRH vs KXIP IPL 2020 match. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

SRH vs KXIP Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: KL Rahul

With 302 runs, the Kings XI Punjab skipper is the leading run-scorer of IPL 2020 so far, and his place in your Dream11 team is undebatable. The opener has been playing the anchor role so far which helps him in scoring consistently. Also, his catches behind the stumps will fetch you even more points.

SRH vs KXIP Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Mayank Agarwal

If Rahul should be praised for consistency, Mayank shouldn’t be much behind. The dashing opener has given Punjab many staggering starts in the tournament and is likely to make a mark in Abu Dhabi too. Also, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar ruled out of the competition, SRH doesn’t have many swing bowlers to trouble Agarwal with moving deliveries.

SRH vs KXIP Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Mohammed Shami

With the tracks in UAE known to be slow and dead, many didn’t back fast bowlers to make a mark. However, several speedsters have proved their mettle, and Shami is one of them. The right-arm pacer likes to go for wickets regardless of the situation of the game and will be determined to run through SRH’s batting order as well.

SRH vs KXIP Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Rashid Khan

After a couple of dismal outings, the Afghanistan leg-spinner came back to form. Batsmen haven’t been able to dominate him in the middle overs, and the Khan’s ability to wickets regularly makes him a great asset. Rashid can also make a statement with the bat which gives you another reason to pick him in your Dream11 team.

SRH vs KXIP Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: T Natarajan

With Bhuvneshwar out of the tournament, Natarajan has to lead SRH’s pace attack. The left-arm pacer bowls pin-point Yorkers which has challenged the best of batsmen. Also, the boundaries in Abu Dhabi are on the larger side. Hence, taking on Natarajan will become an even more difficult job.

With both teams coming off defeats, predicting favourites is indeed not an easy job. However, KXIP must take the field with a lot of confidence as SRH will miss the services of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Having said that, the toss will play a crucial role dew is expected to play a part in the latter half of the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2020 06:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).