Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will look to extend its three-match winning streak when they play Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 43 of Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13. KL Rahul’s side looked down and out at the half-way stage with only one win from seven matches. But since then, Punjab have won three successive games and burst alive in the tournament. They are placed sixth with eight points from 10 games. Sunrisers Hyderabad ended their three-match losing streak with a handsome win over Rajasthan Royals in their previous match. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast and live streaming online details for the KXIP vs DC match should scroll down for all information. KXIP vs SRH Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 43.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have played the same number of games as Kings XI Punjab and are on the same points but are a position above Punjab in the standings. After a hat-trick of losses, Sunrisers Hyderabad bounced back with a magnificent eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals. When both these teams faced each other last time, Jonny Bairstow and David Warner ran away with the game with a 160-run opening stand. KXIP vs SRH IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: KL Rahul, David Warner and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

KXIP vs SRH Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 43 on Star Sports TV Channels

Fans can follow the live telecast of Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels catch the live-action with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will live telecast the game in English. Fans can also follow the KXIP vs SRH match on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

KXIP vs SRH Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 43 on Disney+ Hotstar

Fans can also follow the game live online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, have to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO and Airtel are also providing free Hotstar subscription on select plans.

