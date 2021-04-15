Lalit Yadav will be making his debut in the Indian Premier League for Delhi Capitals against Rajasthan Royals in match eight of IPL 2021. The all-rounder will have huge shoes to fill as he comes in as a replacement for the injured Axar Patel in the Delhi set-up for the game. The 24-year-old was bought by the franchise during the 2022 auction for the base price of Rs 20 Lakh. Meanwhile, here are some quick facts about the Delhi all-rounder. RR vs DC Live Score Updates of VIVO IPL 2021.

Born in Delhi, plays for the city in the domestic format as was handed his Delhi Capitals cap by coach Ricky Ponting ahead of the game against Rajasthan. The 24-year-old has a decent amount of matches in First-Class and List A cricket under his belt and will be looking to make a huge impression on his debut in India’s premier T20 league.

Ricky Ponting Presenting Lalit Yadav With DC Cap

Lalit Yadav Quick Facts

# Lalit Yadav was born on January 03, 1997 in Delhi, India

# He made his first-class debut for Delhi in the 2017–18 Ranji Trophy

# He made his Twenty20 debut for Delhi in the 2017–18 Zonal T20 League

# He was bought by Delhi Capitals at the IPL 2020 auction for his base price

# In 35 T20 matches, Yadav has scored 560 runs and taken 27 wickets

# He represented Delhi at the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Delhi Capitals started their IPL 2021 season with a win over three-time champions Chennai Super Kings and will be aiming to continue that run. The franchise welcome Kagiso Rabada after the South African missed the opening game but still are without Anrich Nortje, who tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ahead of the match.

