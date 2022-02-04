Lasith Malinga might not be associated with Mumbai Indians anymore. But surely loves the franchise. Currently, Malinga is the bowling consultant for the T20I series against Australia. The former Sri Lankan pacer shared a photo of himself and Suryakumar Yadav swiftly noticed the bag that Maliga carried and thus commented on the snap. The Indian batter wrote, "Nice bag Maalli." The former Mumbai Indians pacer responded, "still I love MI."

