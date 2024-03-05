Legends of cricket will be back on the field with the second edition of the Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT). The tournament will take place over the course of 12 days and feature 7 teams playing in 22 matches. Last season the 20-over format matches were played in India where Indore Knights and Guwahati Avengers were declared joint winners due to a washed-out final in Ghaziabad. The organisers have come up with new exciting changes in the format of the tournament with seven teams will compete for the title. Yuvraj Singh Joins New York Superstar Strikers As Captain and Icon Player for Legends Cricket Trophy Season 2.

With the new season, fans will be entertained by big-hitting legends like Chris Gayle, Ross Taylor, Shahid Afridi, Shaun Marsh, Robin Uthappa, Aaron Finch and Tillakaratne Dilshan. Fans will also have former Indian cricket stars like Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, and the Pathan brothers. The LCT season two promises to be bigger and better with the addition of new rules in the tournament along with the legends playing on the field. Check out the format of LCT 2024 below,

Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Format

The LCT 2024 will be played in a new 90-ball format with one bowler allowed to bowl only three overs. But by the 60th ball, the bowling captain can choose one bowler to bowl four overs and notify the same to both the umpire and the opposing team. Additionally, the bowling powerplay will be from balls 1 to 24 and the batting powerplay can be taken after ball 60. There will also be a strategic time-out at the end of the 48th ball.

Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Schedule

Seven teams in the Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 are - New York Superstar Strikers, Delhi Devils, Colombo Lions, Kandy Samp Army, Dubai Giants, Punjab Royals and Rajasthan Kings. The competition will take place from March 8 to 19. Checkout the complete schedule below, Colin De Grandhomme, Narsingh Deonarine Join New York Strikers for Legends Cricket Trophy 2024.

Match Number Date and time Teams Venue Match 1 March 8, 2024, 7:00 PM IST Dubai Giants vs NY Superstar Strikers Pallakele International Stadium Match 2 March 9, 2024, 4:00 PM IST Rajasthan Kings vs Kandy Samp Army Pallakele International Stadium Match 3 March 9, 2024, 7:00 PM IST Dubai Giants vs Delhi Devils Pallakele International Stadium Match 4 March 10, 2024, 4:00 PM IST Punjab Royals vs Rajasthan Kings Pallakele International Stadium Match 5 March 10, 2024, 7:00 PM IST Colombo Lions vs Dubai Giants Pallakele International Stadium Match 6 March 11, 2024, 4:00 PM IST Delhi Devils vs NY Superstar Strikers Pallakele International Stadium Match 7 March 11, 2024, 7:00 PM IST Kandy Samp Army vs Colombo Lions Pallakele International Stadium Match 8 March 12, 2024, 4:00 PM IST NY Superstar Strikers vs Punjab Royals Pallakele International Stadium Match 9 March 12, 2024, 7:00 PM IST Rajasthan Kings vs Colombo Lions Pallakele International Stadium Match 10 March 13, 2024, 4:00 PM IST Delhi Devils vs Punjab Royals Pallakele International Stadium Match 11 March 13, 2024, 7:00 PM IST Kandy Samp Army vs NY Superstar Strikers Pallakele International Stadium Match 12 March 14, 2024, 4:00 PM IST Dubai Giants vs Punjab Royals Pallakele International Stadium Match 13 March 14, 2024, 7:00 PM IST Delhi Devils vs Rajasthan Kings Pallakele International Stadium Match 14 March 15, 2024, 4:00 PM IST Punjab Royals vs Colombo Lions Pallakele International Stadium Match 15 March 15, 2024, 7:00 PM IST Kandy Samp Army vs Dubai Giants Pallakele International Stadium Match 16 March 16, 2024, 4:00 PM IST Rajasthan Kings vs NY Superstar Strikers Pallakele International Stadium Match 17 March 16, 2024, 7:00 PM IST Punjab Royals vs Kandy Samp Army Pallakele International Stadium Match 18 March 17, 2024, 4:00 PM IST Colombo Lions vs Delhi Devils Pallakele International Stadium Match 19 March 17, 2024, 7:00 PM IST Dubai Giants vs Rajasthan Kings Pallakele International Stadium Match 20 March 18, 2024, 4:00 PM IST Kandy Samp Army vs Delhi Devils Pallakele International Stadium Match 21 March 18, 2024, 7:00 PM IST NY Superstar Strikers vs Colombo Lions Pallakele International Stadium Match 22 March 19, 2024, 7:00 PM IST Final Pallakele International Stadium

Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Dates and Venue

LCT will kick off on March 8 at the Pallakele International Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka and it will be the venue of all the matches of LCT 2024.

Legends Cricket Trophy 2024: Live Telecast and Streaming Details of LCT Season 2

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the LCT 2024 in India. Fans can watch the live telecast of the Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 on Star Sports Network. Fans can also enjoy live streaming of LCT Season 2 on the Disney+ Hotstar App.

