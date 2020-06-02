Liam Plunkett, World Cup Winner England All-Rounder, Expresses Desire to Play for USA Cricket Team

Liam Plunkett (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

Doubts were raised about Liam Plunkett’s future with the England National Cricket team after the bowler was not among the 55 players called up by the board to resume training. The 35-year-old was one of the crucial members of the English side last year when they lifted their maiden World Title. But the pacer revealed that he would love to play for the United States of America in the future. ECB Welcomes UK Government's Decision to Resume Cricket Behind Closed Doors.

Liam Plunkett has not played international cricket since his appearance in the 2019 Cricket World Cup final, in which he took three wickets as England got the better of New Zealand in the super over. Plunkett’s wife, Emeleah Erb, is an American and the bowler admitted hinted that he is open to represent them. England Cricket Team Resumes Training Under ‘Strict’ Protocols Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

'It would be nice be involved in some sort of cricket over there,' Liam Plunkett was quoted as saying by BBC. 'My kids might be American, so it would be quite cool to say to them that I played for England and the US,' he added.

‘I'm English and I'll always be an Englishman, but if I'm still fit and there's an opportunity to play at the highest level, why would I not take it? If I go over there and end up being a US citizen, or have a green card, I can help the development, especially being someone who has just finished with England. It would be nice to get involved in that’ the Surrey bowler added further.

The United States cricket team were given the ODI status last year and since then players such as Rusty Theron, Xavier Marshall and Ian Holland have represented them. If Plunkett wants to represent USA, he first will have to fulfil the three-year residency criteria to be eligible.

Liam Plunkett made his debut for England in 2005 and since then has been a consistent performer with the ball while sometimes playing a crucial knock with the bat as well. The 35-year-old has taken a total of 201 wickets across all formats for his country.