Ishan Kishan played a staggering knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 but failed to take Mumbai Indians over the line. Chasing 202 on a tricky Dubai track, Kishan came out to bat at number four after a loss of two early wickets. As the southpaw was playing his first match of the tournament, not many expected him to deliver. However, the youngster defied all the odds and unleashed mayhem against the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa and brought Mumbai back in the contest. Ishan Kishan’s Rumoured Girlfriend Aditi Hundia Praises Mumbai Indians Youngster for His Magnificent Knock.

The left-handed batsman looked all set to register his maiden IPL century. However, he got out on 99, and the match resulted in a tie with RCB winning the super over. With this, Kishan entered a unique club of batsmen who got dismissed for 99 in IPL history. Before Kishan, only Virat Kohli and Prithvi Shaw had the distinctive record, and hence, Kishan became the third batsman in IPL to fall one run short of a century. Rohit Sharma Explains Why Ishan Kishan Didn’t Bat in Super Over During RCB vs MI Match in Dream11 IPL 2020.

Kohli’s 99 came against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in IPL 2015. Batting first at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Royal Challengers Bangalore lost two early wickets, and skipper Kohli came out to bat at number three. After starting of steadily, the talisman shifted gears and took opposition bowlers by storm. He had collected 22 runs off the five deliveries in the final over and needed two off the last bowl to reach the three-figure mark. However, he completed a single but got run out while getting the other. Nevertheless, RCB posted 183/4 courtesy his knock and went on to win the game by four runs.

Speaking of Shaw’s innings, the occasion was the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2019, and the venue was Feroz Shah Kotla again. Chasing a challenging total of 186 runs, the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant couldn’t make a mark, but Shaw rose to the occasion. He showcased an exhibition of batting and smashed fours and sixes for fun. The opener put DC on a comfortable position and looked all set to reach his hundred in the penultimate over. However, he fell prey to Lockie Ferguson and got out on 99. Delhi’s innings tumbled after his dismissal, and the match ended in a tie. However, Delhi Capitals won the super over thanks to Kagiso Rabada’s stellar performance.

Unlucky Batsman To Get Dismissed On 99 In IPL

S.No. Name Year Team Opposition Runs Balls 4s/6s Strike Rate 1. Virat Kohli 2015 Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Daredevils 99 58 10/4 170.69 2. Prithvi Shaw 2019 Delhi Capitals Kolkata Knight Riders 99 55 12/3 180 3. Ishan Kishan 2020 Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore 99 58 2/9 170.69

Interestingly, all these three names have led India to Under-19 Cricket World Cup finals. Kohli and Shaw lifted the trophy in 2008 and 2018 respectively while Kishan’s India U-19 lost to West Indies in the final in 2016. Well, Kohli and Shaw have also gone to make a mark in international cricket and Kishan will also be determined to find a place in the national team soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2020 11:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).