Jos Buttler guided Rajasthan Royals to the joint-most successful IPL run chase with a century against Kolkata Knight Riders yesterday. Let us look at the highest successful run chases in IPL history. Records Galore For Jos Buttler As His Ton Negates Sunil Narine's Maiden Century to Help Rajasthan Royals Clinch Solid Victory.

1. IPL 2024: By Rajasthan Royals against Kolkata Knight Riders, 224

KKR had posted 223/6 in their 20 overs after Sunil Narine's maiden T20 ton (109). In the run chase, RR lost quick wickets and needed 79 runs in the final six overs. Buttler launched an all-out assault on RR bowlers, hit his seventh IPL ton and sealed the win on the last ball.

2. IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, 215

Half-century from Liam Livingstone (82* in 42 balls) and Jitesh Sharma's fiery 49* in 27 balls took MI to 214/3 in their 20 overs. Half-centuries from Ishan Kishan (75) and Suryakumar Yadav (66) took MI to the winning total and they finished off at 216/4 in 18.5 overs. List of Centuries in IPL 2024: Batsmen With Hundreds in Indian Premier League Season 17.

3. IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), 219

Fifties from Moeen Ali, Faf Du Plessis and Ambati Rayadu helped CSK reach 218/4 in their 20 overs. In the run-chase, MI was 170/4 in their 16.3 overs. But Kieron Pollard (87* in 34 balls, with six fours and eight sixes) guided MI to a thrilling last ball four-wicket win.

4. IPL 2020: By Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings (PBKS), 224

A century from Mayank Agarwal took PBKS to 223/2. During the run-chase, RR was 173/3 in 17 overs and needed 51 in the last three overs. That is when a struggling Rahul Tewatia pulled out five successive sixes out of his ammunition and ended up on a match-winning 53 in 31 balls, with seven sixes.

5. IPL 2008: Rajasthan Royals vs Deccan Chargers, 215

A century from Andrew Symonds (117) took DC to 214/5 in their 20 overs. In the runchase, half-centuries from Graeme Smith (71) and Yusuf Pathan (61) took RR to the winning total with a ball to spare.