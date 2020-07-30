After winning the three-game Test match against West Indies, England is all set to play against Ireland in the first ODI at Southampton. All three games will be played at Southampton in England. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the match. But before that let's have a look at the short preview of the game. The Irish squad has been in Southampton for a week now. The fact remained the Irish squad had played their last cricket match in March against Afganistan so they have had a couple of warm-up game ahead of the matches. England vs Ireland Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of the Series Opener, Here Are Results of Last Five ENG vs IRE ODI Matches.

Harry Tector was the one who had done well for the team and team would be relying on him once again to do well. For the home team, Sam Billings and David Willey make a return after having missed out on the World Cup. Reece Topley will be another face to look forward to as he is making a comeback after four years. He had been ruled out in recent times owing to a back injury. Now let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

England vs Ireland, 1st ODI Match 2020 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

The first ODI match between England and Ireland begins on July 30. ENG vs IRE 1st ODI match will be played at the Ageas Cricket Ground in Southampton and the game is scheduled to start at 06:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 2.00 pm (local Time) with toss at 06:00 pm.

England vs Ireland, 1st ODI Match 2020 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of England vs Ireland, 1st ODI Match 2020 in India. Hence, lovers of the game can watch the live telecast of ENG vs IRE 1st ODI 1 on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD channels. Unfortunately, no Hindi commentary will be available for this match.

Live Cricket Streaming of England vs Ireland, 1st ODI Match 2020 Free Live Streaming Online

Fans, who are not able to enjoy the 1st ODI of ENG vs IRE, can catch the encounter on SonyLIV as it is the official OTT platform of Sony. The ENG vs IRE live streaming will be available on SonyLiv website and mobile app as well. JIO subscribers can also follow live action of ENG vs IRE with free live streaming available on JIO TV. Airtel TV will also provide online streaming of ENG vs WI.

Live Cricket Streaming of England vs Ireland, 1st ODI Match 2020 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates

In case, you are not able to watch ENG vs IRE 1st ODI online or on TV, you can always follow the live score updates online. The ENG vs IRE 1st ODI live score updates, and ball-by-ball commentary will be available here on ICC's official site.

