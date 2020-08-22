Zak Crawley will eye a maiden Test double hundred and Jos Buttler his first Test century since 2018 when play resumes on day 2 of the England vs Pakistan third Test match. The hosts find themselves in a comfortable position at 332/4 at stumps on Day 1 and can possibly avoid defeat if they bat for another two sessions. Pakistan started well with the early wicket of Rory Burns but failed to capitalise and conceded in excess of 300 runs on the opening day. Meanwhile, fans searching for live telecast and live streaming details for day 2 of the PAK vs ENG third Test match should scroll down for all information, including live score updates and broadcast details on Sony Six and PTV for the Pakistan vs England 3rd Test. Pakistan vs England 3rd Test 2020 Day 1 Highlights.

England opted to bat first but were once again off to a poor start with Shaheen Afridi dismissing Rory Burns for the third time in four innings this series. Burns was caught at third slip in the fifth over. But Crawley and Dominic Sibley ensured that was the only blip in an otherwise good start for the hosts. The pair added 61 runs for the second wicket before Yasir Shah struck Sibley on the pads. Pakistan vs England Stat Highlights 3rd Test Day 1: Zak Crawley's Maiden Test Century Puts Hosts in Commanding Position.

Shah then returned to go through the gate of Ollie Pope after Naseem Shah had scalped England captain Joe Root with a nearly unplayable delivery. Crawley though found a good partner in Jos Buttler and together they exhausted the Pakistan bowling attack. Crawley made his maiden international hundred and is racing towards a double ton while Buttler will hope he can reach three figures in Test cricket for the first time since a century against India in Alastair Cook’s farewell series. England vs Pakistan, Southampton Weather, Pitch Report & Rain Forecast.

Pakistan vs England, 3rd Test Match Day 2 2020 Schedule (Date, Match Time and Venue Details)

Day 2 of Pakistan vs England third Test match will take place on August 22, 2020 (Saturday). The PAK vs ENG 3rd Test is being played at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground. Day 2 will start at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time Time) and 03:00 pm PST.

Pakistan vs England, 3rd Test Match Day 2 2020 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels)

Fans can live telecast Pakistan vs England match on Sony Sports channels. In India, the match will be live on Sony Six and Sony SIX HD channels. Fans in Pakistan can catch the PAK vs ENG day 2 live on PTV Sports channel.

Pakistan vs England, 3rd Test Match Day 2 2020 Free Live Streaming Online

Pakistan and England cricket fans can also follow live action of Day 2 of the third Test on Online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the match on its app as well as on the website. JIO subscribers can also follow live action on JIO TV while Airtel TV will also be live streaming the game. Pakistan fans can catch the live action fo PAK vs ENG third Test match on the mobile application of PTV Sports.

