Live Cricket Streaming of Vincy Premier T10 League, Dark View Explorers vs Botanic Garden Rangers: Get Free Telecast Details of DVE vs BGR With Match Time in India

Representational Image (Photo Credits: ANI)

Dark View Explorers and Botanic Garden Rangers will meet each other in the 17th match of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020. The clash will be played on Wednesday (May 27) at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at St Vincent. The Explorers have won two of their five encounters and are in the hunt to qualify for the semi-finals. On the other hand, the Rangers have won three of their five matches and a victory in the next game might seal their berth for knock outs. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, live telecast and other broadcast details of DVE vs BGR match. Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Full Fixtures, Teams, Match Timings in IST and Time Table of VPL 2020.

Kesrick Williams, who is one of the three marquee players in the tournament, has been in good form and will aim to guide the Rangers to another victory. On the other hand, the Explorers will rely upon veteran Lindon James who has shown some good form. Only three group-stage matches of each teams are left in the ongoing VPL 2020. Hence, the results of every match could decide the fate of the tournament. Rangers and Explorers, who occupy the third and fourth place in the points tally, have a great chance to advance to the second stage. Now, let’s look at the live streaming details of the forthcoming match. Download Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Schedule For Free in PDF Format.

When to Watch for Dark View Explorers Vs Botanic Garden Rangers, Vincy Premier T10 League (Know Date & Time Details)

The 16th match of the Vincy T10 League between Dark View Explorers and Botanic Garden Rangers will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at St Vincent on May 27, 2020 (Wednesday). The match is scheduled to start at 8:00 pm IST and 10:30 am local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Dark View Explorers Vs Botanic Garden Rangers, Vincy Premier T10 League in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of the Vincy Premier T10 League in India, hence will not be able to catch the live action of Dark View Explorers Vs Botanic Garden Rangers match on TV. However, fans can still catch the game on online platforms.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of Dark View Explorers Vs Botanic Garden Rangers, Vincy Premier T10 League?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the clash between Dark View Explorers Vs Botanic Garden Rangers on the FanCode official app and website. Meanwhile, Caribbean fans can catch the action online on SportsMax.

Squads:

Dark View Explorers: Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Kensley Joseph, Kody Horne, Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews, Javid Williams, Denson Hoyte.

Botanic Gardens Rangers: Kesrick Williams (Marquee), Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.