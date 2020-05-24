Live Cricket Streaming of Vincy Premier T10 League, Grenadines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers: Get Free Telecast Details of GRD vs FCS With Match Time in India

Picture used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The 8th encounter of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will see Grenadines Divers taking on the Fort Charlotte Strikers. The clash will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at St Vincent on Sunday (May 24). Both the sides haven’t made a desirable start to the tournament as they both lost their first two matches of the tournament. Nevertheless, they will look to change their fortunes in the upcoming game and one team will surely open its account. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, live telecast and other broadcast details of GRD vs FCS match, you can scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant details. Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Full Fixtures, Teams, Match Timings in IST and Time Table of VPL 2020.

The Divers have the services of Obed McCoy who is a marquee player and his experience of international must benefit his side. On the other hand, the Strikers will depend on Keron Cottoy who is a popular name in the Caribbean domestic cricket. All the teams are scheduled to play eight games each in the tournament. The top-four will advance to the semi-finals and eventually, the winner of the game will be decided after the finals. Meanwhile, have a look at the live streaming and other details of the forthcoming clash. Download Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Schedule For Free in PDF Format.

When to Watch for Grenadines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, Vincy Premier T10 League (Know Date & Time Details)

The seventh match of the Vincy T10 League between Grenadines Divers and Fort Charlotte Strikers will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at St Vincent on May 24, 2020 (Sunday). The match is scheduled to start at 8:00 pm IST and 10:30 pm local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Grenadines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, Vincy Premier T10 League in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of the Vincy Premier T10 League in India, hence will not be able to catch the live action of Grenadines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers match on TV. However, fans can still catch the game on online platforms.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of Grenadines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, Vincy Premier T10 League?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the clash between Grenadines Divers and Fort Charlotte Strikers on the FanCode official app and website. Meanwhile, Caribbean fans can catch the action online on SportsMax.

Squads:

Grenadine Divers: Obed McCoy (Marquee), Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper, Geron Wyllie, Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Ajex Samuel.

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Chelson Stowe, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams.